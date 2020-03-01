KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KVHI opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,103 shares of company stock worth $136,223 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.