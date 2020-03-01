Kyber Network Trading 44.1% Higher This Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00009689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, CPDAX and DragonEX. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $147.75 million and approximately $225.06 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,531,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,649,688 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Tidex, COSS, DragonEX, Poloniex, OKEx, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Coinnest, ABCC, Gate.io, Huobi, AirSwap, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, DEx.top, Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Zebpay, Liqui, Bithumb, Binance, CPDAX, Kyber Network, Coinone, CoinExchange, TDAX and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

