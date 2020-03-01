KZ Cash (KZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102,131.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $102,131.00 and $1,552.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

