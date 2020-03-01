KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,006.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a market cap of $102,290.00 and $2,006.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

