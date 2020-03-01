L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

L3Harris stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

