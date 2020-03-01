Lamden Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $39,177.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.