Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 438,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $327.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Landec by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 665,387 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 118,393 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 514,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81,836 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

