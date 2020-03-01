Landec’s (LNDC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LNDC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.72. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Landec by 22.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 407,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landec by 548.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Landec by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.