Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 27,599 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 158.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $190.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

