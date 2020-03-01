Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 568.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 329,116 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of EQT worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.