Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 493.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Spotify accounts for about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Spotify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Spotify by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

NYSE SPOT opened at $137.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

