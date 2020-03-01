Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 18,900 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $123.08 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $119.91 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $147.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

