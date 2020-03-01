Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 636,988 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,988 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM makes up approximately 0.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

