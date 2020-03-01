Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 403,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 194,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

