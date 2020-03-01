Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for about 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.76% of Cardlytics worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,436,000 after purchasing an additional 207,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $79.39 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,761 shares of company stock valued at $26,980,819. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

