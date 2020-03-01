Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.30 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

