Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $9.60 Million Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,718 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for about 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Chegg worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $258,557.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 298,989 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,909,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,017 shares of company stock worth $29,659,489. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

