Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Denny’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.61% of Denny’s worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Denny’s Corp has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

