Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

NYSE SMG opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

