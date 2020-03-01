Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $7.94 Million in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 361,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,000. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

GDV stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

