Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.60%.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

