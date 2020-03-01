Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.