Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 105,900 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6,863.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.76.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

