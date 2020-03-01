Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98,635 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 313,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

