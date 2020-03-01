Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,003 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Carvana worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $11,099,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Carvana stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

