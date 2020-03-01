Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 19,835 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,295,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

