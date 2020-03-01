Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 25,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 8.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $113,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 398,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,616,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $146.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.