Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $5.97 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 97,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

