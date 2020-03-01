Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,018 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of HAE opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

