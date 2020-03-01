Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Landstar System stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 753,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

