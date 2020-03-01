LBRY Credits Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $141,396.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 656,742,072 coins and its circulating supply is 332,675,978 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

