Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. 5,743,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,466. Legg Mason has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

