LEOcoin (LEO) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a market cap of $338,038.00 and $174.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,645.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.02592653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.03657408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00688037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00770747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090368 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00581441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LEOxChange, TOPBTC, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

