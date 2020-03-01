LEOcoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and LEOxChange. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $313,873.00 and $1,645.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,627.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.02555176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.03677436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00758024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00090812 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00576290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

