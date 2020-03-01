LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Position Increased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,977 shares during the period. LGI Homes makes up 2.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 4.77% of LGI Homes worth $77,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

