LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0800 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $551.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 66% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

