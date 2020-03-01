Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Short Interest Up 5.7% in February

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBY. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Libbey during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Libbey during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Libbey during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Libbey by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Libbey by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 461,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Libbey alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LBY opened at $1.44 on Friday. Libbey has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.