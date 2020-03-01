Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

