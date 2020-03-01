Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) versus Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Financial Survey

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications -1.53% -1.25% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 1 0 3.00 Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.71%. Consolidated Communications has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Consolidated Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $5.77 billion 1.57 $310.68 million $1.53 29.16 Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.34 -$20.38 million ($0.05) -124.40

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Consolidated Communications on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

