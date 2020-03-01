Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 267,275 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 220.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,275 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $114,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

