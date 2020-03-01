LIFE (LIFE) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. LIFE has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $4,764.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.02589168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00134262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.