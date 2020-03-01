LIFE Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $6,691.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

