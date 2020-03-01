Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $8.71 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $903,082.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00026165 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00675391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

