Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00025874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and $1.11 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00688037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007475 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 778.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

