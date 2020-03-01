LikeCoin Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,996.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,002,693,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,871,766 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

