Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 68,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Limbach has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMB. DA Davidson cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limbach currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

