Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Update

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 746,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 794,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.65.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,223 shares of company stock worth $167,831. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.