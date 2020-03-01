LINA (LINA) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, LINA has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $300,286.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,174,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

