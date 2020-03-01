Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LECO shares. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $5,370,286. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $81.89 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

