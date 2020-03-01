Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lindsay by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lindsay by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

